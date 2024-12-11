Open Menu

Food Authority Recovers 560 Kg Of Substandard Snacks During Raids At Mardan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM

Food authority recovers 560 kg of substandard snacks during raids at Mardan

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority on Wednesday recovered 560 kilogram of substandard Papar (snacks) during a raid conducted on a transport company in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority on Wednesday recovered 560 kilogram of substandard Papar (snacks) during a raid conducted on a transport company in Mardan.

According to spokesman for food authority, a raid was conducted on a goods transport company situated in Moqam Chowk, Mardan.

During checking substandard raw papar weighing 560 kilogram was recovered.

Similarly, a team of food safety authority sealed a factory for preparing food items from substandard material in unhygienic way. Case has been registered and owner of the factory was penalized.

Director General of Food Safety Authority, Wasif Saeed has lauded efforts of the inspection teams and reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure provision of quality food items to consumers.

Recent Stories

Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving ..

Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving political issues

56 seconds ago
 SECP launches women equality in finance policy

SECP launches women equality in finance policy

58 seconds ago
 Rana Mashhood for creating awareness to protect en ..

Rana Mashhood for creating awareness to protect environment

59 seconds ago
 SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshop ..

SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshops ahead of 2nd IICMC 2024

15 minutes ago
 Kyrgyzstan to initiate Conservation Trust Fund for ..

Kyrgyzstan to initiate Conservation Trust Fund for saving mountains ecosystem: A ..

1 minute ago
 Peaceful protest right of every political party bu ..

Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not ..

8 minutes ago
Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speak ..

Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers

8 minutes ago
 PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Za ..

PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

8 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA ..

PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights

8 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces f ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO

8 minutes ago
 Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 n ..

Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told

8 minutes ago
 Three Pakistani students excel in University of Lo ..

Three Pakistani students excel in University of London BBA Programme

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan