Food Authority Recovers 560 Kg Of Substandard Snacks During Raids At Mardan
Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority on Wednesday recovered 560 kilogram of substandard Papar (snacks) during a raid conducted on a transport company in Mardan
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority on Wednesday recovered 560 kilogram of substandard Papar (snacks) during a raid conducted on a transport company in Mardan.
According to spokesman for food authority, a raid was conducted on a goods transport company situated in Moqam Chowk, Mardan.
During checking substandard raw papar weighing 560 kilogram was recovered.
Similarly, a team of food safety authority sealed a factory for preparing food items from substandard material in unhygienic way. Case has been registered and owner of the factory was penalized.
Director General of Food Safety Authority, Wasif Saeed has lauded efforts of the inspection teams and reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure provision of quality food items to consumers.
Recent Stories
Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving political issues
SECP launches women equality in finance policy
Rana Mashhood for creating awareness to protect environment
SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshops ahead of 2nd IICMC 2024
Kyrgyzstan to initiate Conservation Trust Fund for saving mountains ecosystem: A ..
Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not ..
Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers
PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO
Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told
Three Pakistani students excel in University of London BBA Programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving political issues56 seconds ago
-
Rana Mashhood for creating awareness to protect environment59 seconds ago
-
Kyrgyzstan to initiate Conservation Trust Fund for saving mountains ecosystem: Ambassador Atakhanov1 minute ago
-
Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not allowed: Dar8 minutes ago
-
Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers8 minutes ago
-
PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari8 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights8 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO8 minutes ago
-
Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told8 minutes ago
-
Three Pakistani students excel in University of London BBA Programme9 minutes ago
-
Chairman PM Inspection Commission calls on KP CM, discuss PSDP projects15 minutes ago
-
Google facilitates over 864,000 jobs in Pakistan, android adds 100,400 in 2023,Senate told9 minutes ago