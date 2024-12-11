Food authority recovers 560 kg of substandard snacks during raids at Mardan

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority on Wednesday recovered 560 kilogram of substandard Papar (snacks) during a raid conducted on a transport company in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority on Wednesday recovered 560 kilogram of substandard Papar (snacks) during a raid conducted on a transport company in Mardan.

According to spokesman for food authority, a raid was conducted on a goods transport company situated in Moqam Chowk, Mardan.

During checking substandard raw papar weighing 560 kilogram was recovered.

Similarly, a team of food safety authority sealed a factory for preparing food items from substandard material in unhygienic way. Case has been registered and owner of the factory was penalized.

Director General of Food Safety Authority, Wasif Saeed has lauded efforts of the inspection teams and reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure provision of quality food items to consumers.