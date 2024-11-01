Food authority recovers 600 kg unwholesome organ meat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority here Friday recovered 600 kilograms of unwholesome liver meat during the checking of vehicles at the motorway toll plaza.

The liver meat was later disposed of at the dumping site of Water Sanitation and Services Peshawar.

The fine was also imposed on the driver of the vehicles.

Similarly, the food authority recovered 300 kilograms of distasteful meat from a car on Kohat-Hungu Road. The meat was discarded and the owner of the car was fined.

Provincial Food Minister, Zahir Shah Toru has appreciated the performance of the food authority and directed to expedite the campaign against the mafia involved in supplying harmful edible items.