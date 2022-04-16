UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Recovers 600 Liters Substandard Beverages

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2022 | 05:09 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority during crackdown on Saturday in Abbottabad recovered more than 600 liters of substandard liquor from various shops and sealed a warehouse.

During the inspection, various food items including beverages were tested by the Food Safety Authority with the help of modern mobile testing laboratory.

The operation was carried out on the instructions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan, during which various shops at Abbottabad Kachehri road were inspected and substandard beverages were recovered on the spot.

Similarly, a bakery unit was sealed at Saddar Bazaar Lower Kurram for poor hygiene while many others were issued notices for improvement.

According to the Food Safety Authority, ghee mills in Malakand, Sakhakot and Dargai districts were also inspected.

During the inspection, the production line, packing and laboratory etc of the ghee mills were inspected in detail and notices were issued for improvement.

