Food authority recovers 800kg fake tea leaves, seals unit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority recovered 800 kilograms of fake tea leaves while conducting operations in the Hazar Khawani area here on Wednesday.

The spokesman of the Authority said that unhealthy dyes, spoiled leaves, and other substandard ingredients were being added to the adulterated tea leaves and sealed the unit.

The operation was conducted on directives of Director General Shahrukh Ali Khan, during which a unit established in Hazar Khwani was raided, and recovered 80 kg of fake tea leaves that were kept to dry on the dirty floor of the terrace.

The sanitation conditions were also found to be very poor, while hygiene norms were found to be violated.

During the operation, the unit was sealed, while several hundred kilograms of harmful tea leaves were destroyed on the spot.