Food Authority recovers over 15,800 litres of fake honey in Darra

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Friday recovered more than 15,800 liters of fake honey and sealed the unit in Darra Adamkhel of Kohat district.

The operation was conducted on directives of Director General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan, during which the production of fake honey was red-handedly caught in a factory near Darra Bazaar.

According to the Food Safety Authority, samples from honey were inspected in mobile laboratory and usage of glucose, satiric acid and harmful food colors was confirmed in the fake honey.

All the ingredients were also seized from the unit.

The fake honey was being packed in large gallons and supplied to different markets of the province, the authority said and added that hygiene rules were also highly violated in the unit.

DG Food Safety Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan said to ensure the supply of pure food to the public, operations were being carried out in a planned manner across the province adding that strict legal action would be initiated against those playing with human lives.