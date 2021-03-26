UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Authority Recovers Over 3,000kg Of Unhealthy Gram Flour

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Food Authority recovers over 3,000kg of unhealthy Gram flour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (KPFSA) during a raid on factory in district Swat recovered over 3,000kg of unhealthy Gram Flour (Basen), 40kg banned Choran and 25kg banned China Salt.

The operation was carried out on the directions of Director General KP FS&HFA Shah Rukh Ali Khan, during which the factory was sealed and heavy fine was imposed against the culprits.

Shah Rukh Ali Khan said there is zero tolerance for adulteration in food items, and those found involved in the practice would be dealt strictly. The Director General said the authority would further intensify its operation against adulteration mafia in the province.

The food safety team also inspected various food related businesses in Upper Dir area, where more than 40 kg of banned Choran, Gutka and substandard spices were recovered. Similarly, 25 kg of banned China Salt was confiscated in district Tank.

According to the food Safety authority, one bakery unit was sealed in Lakki Marwat due to critical unhygienic condition, while, more than 100 liters of expired ghee and vinegar was recovered from various food outlets in DI Khan.

Various marriage halls were checked in district Malakand and heavy fines were imposed on several marriage halls for using prohibited china salt, non-food grade color and expired spices.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat China Fine Marriage Dir Lakki Marwat Malakand Tank From Salfi Textile Mills Limited Flour

Recent Stories

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

16 minutes ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

57 minutes ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

17 minutes ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

17 minutes ago

Ex-Moldovan President Dodon Sees No Grounds for Pa ..

17 minutes ago

RWMC, Albayrak conduct anti-corona, anti-littering ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.