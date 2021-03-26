Food Authority recovers over 3,000kg of unhealthy Gram flour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (KPFSA) during a raid on factory in district Swat recovered over 3,000kg of unhealthy Gram Flour (Basen), 40kg banned Choran and 25kg banned China Salt.

The operation was carried out on the directions of Director General KP FS&HFA Shah Rukh Ali Khan, during which the factory was sealed and heavy fine was imposed against the culprits.

Shah Rukh Ali Khan said there is zero tolerance for adulteration in food items, and those found involved in the practice would be dealt strictly. The Director General said the authority would further intensify its operation against adulteration mafia in the province.

The food safety team also inspected various food related businesses in Upper Dir area, where more than 40 kg of banned Choran, Gutka and substandard spices were recovered. Similarly, 25 kg of banned China Salt was confiscated in district Tank.

According to the food Safety authority, one bakery unit was sealed in Lakki Marwat due to critical unhygienic condition, while, more than 100 liters of expired ghee and vinegar was recovered from various food outlets in DI Khan.

Various marriage halls were checked in district Malakand and heavy fines were imposed on several marriage halls for using prohibited china salt, non-food grade color and expired spices.