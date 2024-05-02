Food authority recovers substandard food items during raids in Nowshera, Jehangeera

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority has seized huge quantities of substandard soft drinks and expired ice cream during raids conducted in areas of Swat and Nowshera.

According to a spokesperson for the food authority, more than 7000 litres of substandard and fake beverages were recovered during a raid conducted in Matta Bazar Swat. The godown has been sealed and action has been initiated against business owner under Food Safety Act.

Meanwhile, teams of food authorities raided and inspected bakeries, distributions and godowns situated in Nowshera and Jehangeera Bazar.

One bakery was sealed in Jehnageera for unhygienic conditions while two ice cream manufacturing units were sealed after recovering expired food color and wrongly printed labels.

Director General Food Authority, Wasif Saeed has appreciated the performance of the raiding teams and said that efforts would be continued to stop and discourage sales of fake and substandard food material in the province.