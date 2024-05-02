Food Authority Recovers Substandard Food Items During Raids In Nowshera, Jehangeera
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 06:23 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority has seized huge quantities of substandard soft drinks and expired ice cream during raids conducted in areas of Swat and Nowshera
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority has seized huge quantities of substandard soft drinks and expired ice cream during raids conducted in areas of Swat and Nowshera.
According to a spokesperson for the food authority, more than 7000 litres of substandard and fake beverages were recovered during a raid conducted in Matta Bazar Swat. The godown has been sealed and action has been initiated against business owner under Food Safety Act.
Meanwhile, teams of food authorities raided and inspected bakeries, distributions and godowns situated in Nowshera and Jehangeera Bazar.
One bakery was sealed in Jehnageera for unhygienic conditions while two ice cream manufacturing units were sealed after recovering expired food color and wrongly printed labels.
Director General Food Authority, Wasif Saeed has appreciated the performance of the raiding teams and said that efforts would be continued to stop and discourage sales of fake and substandard food material in the province.
Recent Stories
Ahsan Iqbal expresses Pakistan's eagerness to enter CPEC Phase-II
Govt to empower women on priority,says PSPA Vice chairman
Ziaullah condemns incident of landmine blast in Duki
Tandoors, restaurants imposed fine
President condoles demise of UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan
924,447 kids vaccinated against polio in four days
FIA Abbottabad, AUJ jointly organize cyber laws awareness seminar
EU pledges $1 bn for Lebanon, urges steps against illegal migration
Macron says 'all European nationalists are hidden Brexiteers'
Ghari Habibullah police apprehended rape accused of 9 years old girl
Newly appointed DPO takes charge
Commissioner Quetta chairs meeting to solve issues of farmers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt to empower women on priority,says PSPA Vice chairman6 minutes ago
-
Ziaullah condemns incident of landmine blast in Duki6 minutes ago
-
Tandoors, restaurants imposed fine6 minutes ago
-
President condoles demise of UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan15 minutes ago
-
924,447 kids vaccinated against polio in four days11 minutes ago
-
FIA Abbottabad, AUJ jointly organize cyber laws awareness seminar20 minutes ago
-
Ghari Habibullah police apprehended rape accused of 9 years old girl21 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed DPO takes charge21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Quetta chairs meeting to solve issues of farmers21 minutes ago
-
69th BoDs meeting of KPOGCL held at SCCI39 minutes ago
-
Two women killed, one injured in a road mishap39 minutes ago
-
CTO wants active media role to sensitize public on road safety39 minutes ago