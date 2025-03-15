Food Authority Recovers Substandard Food Items From Mardan, Peshawar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 07:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority has confiscating and discarding a significant quantity of substandard and hazardous food items during raids conducted in areas of Mardan and Peshawar.
According to Food Authority spokesperson, checking points were set up at Nowshera Road and Rashakai Interchange in Mardan where food safety teams recovered more than 10,000 kilograms of substandard poultry meat from a vehicle.
Food authority also confiscated 525 kilograms of substandard spices and 500 kilograms of unhealthy cream from a vehicle.
Meanwhile, food authority teams and officials of Cantonment board conducted raids on bakeries and recovered substandard ingredients. Samples were collected and sent to laboratory for assessing quality.
Director General KP food authority, Wasif Saeed has warned strict action against involved in selling and supplying substandard food items and said that raids would be conducted to ensure supply of quality items to people during Ramazan.
