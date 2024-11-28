Open Menu

Food Authority Recovers Substandard Gur, Harmful Food Color

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Food authority recovers substandard gur, harmful food color

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Conducting raids in various areas of Mardan, teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority on Thursday 100 Kilogram substandard Gur (Jaggery) and 400 Kilogram sugar.

According to details, teams of food authority raided various gur manufacturing units in Mardan and recovered 400 kilogram of sugar, 15 kilogram harmful food colour and 100 kilogram substandard gur.

Food authority has confiscated all the substandard material and registered cases against owners of manufacturing units.

Director General of Food Authority Wasif Saeed has appreciated efforts of workers and also warned action against mafia involved in supplying and manufacturing of harmful food items to people.

