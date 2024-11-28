Food Authority Recovers Substandard Gur, Harmful Food Color
Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Conducting raids in various areas of Mardan, teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority on Thursday 100 Kilogram substandard Gur (Jaggery) and 400 Kilogram sugar.
According to details, teams of food authority raided various gur manufacturing units in Mardan and recovered 400 kilogram of sugar, 15 kilogram harmful food colour and 100 kilogram substandard gur.
Food authority has confiscated all the substandard material and registered cases against owners of manufacturing units.
Director General of Food Authority Wasif Saeed has appreciated efforts of workers and also warned action against mafia involved in supplying and manufacturing of harmful food items to people.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas
Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two criminal gangs busted43 seconds ago
-
Child wellness day marked in Ghotki46 seconds ago
-
ISSI’s annual flagship event next week to focus on “Pakistan and Evolving Global Order”51 seconds ago
-
Telephone penetration: fixed subscribers reach 3 mln59 seconds ago
-
5.2 magnitude quake shakes districts of KP11 minutes ago
-
Community training room opens at rescue station11 minutes ago
-
Agriculture Department, university join hands for ‘Grow More Wheat’ campaign11 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner visits service delivery center21 minutes ago
-
DC reviews facilities in Service Delivery Center21 minutes ago
-
Women Stage protest over lack of hygienic drinking water in IIOJK31 minutes ago
-
Efforts of Overseas Business Forum UK to promote Pakistani products commendable: Governor Kundi41 minutes ago
-
Principal arrested for assaulting student41 minutes ago