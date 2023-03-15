UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Recovers Substandard Soft Drinks Etc

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Food authority recovers substandard soft drinks etc

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :A team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority here on Wednesday raided godowns on Phandu Road and recovered a huge quantity of fake beverages and tomato ketchup.

A spokesman for the food authority said that 1000 liters of fake cold drink and 2000 kilogram of tomato ketchup was recovered during the raid.

He said that recovered items were discarded on the spot and business owners were penalized.

Food authorities also sealed two godowns and warned strict action for those who are minting money by supplying substandard and unwholesome food items in markets.

Director General Food Authority, Shahrukh Ali Khan has also directed officials to accelerate ongoing crackdown to end these illegal practices that are unlawful and can create health-related issues among people.

