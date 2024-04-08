Food authority releases performance report for month of Ramadan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Monday released its performance report for the month of Ramadan, highlighting significant actions taken against food adulteration and ensuring public health safety.

According to the report released here, a total of 9,755 food-related businesses were inspected during the holy month of Ramadan, with approximately 46,825 kilograms and liters of substandard and hazardous food items seized and disposed of.

Additionally, fines and licenses worth over Rs. 1.58 crore were imposed on violators.

The report further revealed that out of the total inspections conducted, 1,051 bakeries, 1,372 meat and chicken shops, 705 hotels and kebab shops, and 650 milk vendors were inspected. Among the confiscated substandard food items, 12,652 kilograms of various bakery products were discarded, while 51 bakeries were also sealed.

Moreover, approximately 2,150 liters of hazardous beverages and 7,262 liters of milk were also discarded due to health hazards.

In efforts to enforce health regulations, warnings were issued to 763 businesses, and total 113 were sealed .

Highlighting the authority's commitment to ensuring food safety, Director General of the Food Authority Wasif Saeed expressed determination to combat malpractice within the food industry.

Provincial Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, commended the authority's efforts and emphasized the government's policy to guarantee food accessibility, affordability, and quality.

The authorities reiterated their dedication to fulfill their responsibilities and vowed to remain vigilant against the exploitation of consumers by the mafia.

They emphasized the continuous surveillance of food operations to eradicate malpractices and ensure the provision of safe and hygienic food products to the public.

