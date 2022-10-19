UrduPoint.com

Food Authority, SBBU Sheringal Arranged Event To Mark World Food Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2022

Food authority, SBBU Sheringal arranged event to mark World Food Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority in collaboration with Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Sheringal on Wednesday arranged an event to mark World Food Day.

The event was attended by students, teachers and faculty of the varsity.

Aim of the event was to aware people about judicious consumption of food and to avoid its wastage.

Officials of food authority informed people about food security and food safety, adding they also briefed attendants about working of food authority and the modern equipments used in the laboratory for food testing.

