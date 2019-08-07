Food authority seals 12 shops, Rs230000 fine imposed

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority during month of July sealed 12 food outlets selling substandard food items and imposed fine of Rs230000 over violation of the rules in Bannu division

According to Assistant Director (AD) Waqar Ullah Khan, the Food Authority during search operation inspected 239 food outlets and issued notices to 127 shops and asked 115 shops for improvement.

He said that 458 edible items and 2000 liters adulterated milk were discarded.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director Bannu Division Zeeshan Mahsud told that action would be taken against those who violating hygienic condition and selling sub standard food items.