Food Authority seals beverage unit in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) during a raid in Swabi on Thursday sealed a beverage factory after recovering over 20,000 liters of substandard drinks from it.

According to spokesman KPFS&HFA, information was received about production of substandard drinks in a factory at Swabi. A raid was conducted at the unit and over 20,000 liters of substandard beverages were recovered from the premises.

The officials of the Food Safety Authority confiscated all the machinery of the plant and sealed the unit.