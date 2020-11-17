UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Seals Eatery, Bakery, Butcher Shop Over Poor Hygiene

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) has intensified crackdown against food adulteration in various districts of the province.

The authority during its operation in district Mardan sealed a bakery unit for mixing washing powder, expired eggs and unhealthy non-food grade colors in rasgullas and other sweet items.

The operation was carried out on the instructions of DG KP FS&HFA Suhail Khan on Tuesday, during which more than 50 kg of unhealthy sweets were discarded. According to the Food Safety Authority, the production units of two bakeries were sealed, while four more bakeries were penalized.

Similarly, a butcher was caught red-handed selling rotten meat on Shamsi Road Mardan. The meat was discarded after taking the opinion of the Livestock Department. Similarly, several bakery units and Kabab houses were also inspected on University Road Peshawar.

The statement added, in addition to personal and premises hygiene the businesses were found in violation of Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to the Food Safety Authority, there was bad smell in a bakery unit due to the severe unhygienic condition, while one Kabab house was found using rotten tomatoes. The authority fined several units for violation of SOPs, while improvement notices were issued to others.

Director General KP FS&HFA, Sohail Khan said on the directions of Chief Secretary KP Dr Kazim Niaz all the operations teams were working hard to ensure provision of healthy food to the general masses. He said quality food in market was the topmost priority of the authority, for which awareness sessions were also arranged from time to time.

