UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Authority Seals Factory In Hattar, Bakery In Kanj Bazaar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 09:24 PM

Food Authority seals factory in Hattar, bakery in Kanj Bazaar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Saturday sealed a factory recovered about a ton of expired vegetables packed in cans from a factory located at Hattar Industrial Estate, Haripur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Saturday sealed a factory recovered about a ton of expired vegetables packed in cans from a factory located at Hattar Industrial Estate, Haripur.

Acting on a tip off, Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Sohail Khan directed concerned staff to inspect the identified factory.

The team of food authority in a raid found expired vegetables packed in the tin cans of about one ton weight. The factory was sealed on the spot and expired vegetables discarded.

The team also inspected quality standard of routine used commodities in the district and sealed a bakery for providing unhygienic food items to the public in Kanj Bazaar, Abbottabad.

Various other shops and milk-shops also served warning notices by directing them to ensure provision of safe and healthy food items.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Haripur Sohail Khan From Weight

Recent Stories

SKH fundraising: Shibli appeals to expats, locals ..

1 minute ago

UK Navy Reports 'Significant Russian Presence' Nea ..

1 minute ago

France&#039;s Rozner secures maiden title at Golf ..

41 minutes ago

UN appeals to governments to promote volunteering, ..

41 minutes ago

Chairman CDA urges to establish hotels, restaurant ..

1 minute ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.