Food Authority seals factory in Hattar, bakery in Kanj Bazaar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Saturday sealed a factory recovered about a ton of expired vegetables packed in cans from a factory located at Hattar Industrial Estate, Haripur.

Acting on a tip off, Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Sohail Khan directed concerned staff to inspect the identified factory.

The team of food authority in a raid found expired vegetables packed in the tin cans of about one ton weight. The factory was sealed on the spot and expired vegetables discarded.

The team also inspected quality standard of routine used commodities in the district and sealed a bakery for providing unhygienic food items to the public in Kanj Bazaar, Abbottabad.

Various other shops and milk-shops also served warning notices by directing them to ensure provision of safe and healthy food items.