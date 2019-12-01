Food Authority seals five Gur units, six persons arrested

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :KP food Authority on Sunday sealed five Gur making units and arrested six persons in district Charsadda.

The Spokesperson said that on tip off the Food Authority officials Director Operations Dr Azmat Wazrir on the directives of DG Sohail Khan raided on eight Gur making units and sealed five units mixing Sugar in Gur and recovered 6000 kilogram sugar mixing in Gur.

The Authority team also recovered 4000 kilogram substandard Gur and colour use in it and arrested six persons.