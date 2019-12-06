Food Authority seals five shops

The Food Safety Authority on Friday sealed five shops for selling expired cold drinks and pops in Muhajir Camp here

KOHAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) : The Food Safety Authority on Friday sealed five shops for selling expired cold drinks and pops in Muhajir Camp here.

Spokesman of Kohat district administration said during inspection, 250 expired items were destroyed.

During operation, 22 shops were inspected and some were given final notices for rectifying the standard of food items.

The inspection team was headed by AD Mukhtiar Ali and Food Safety Officer Salamn Ahmed and Siraj Ahmed.