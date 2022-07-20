Food Authority seals four units, confiscates over 2000 kg unsafe food items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) during a massive crackdown against unsafe and unhygienic food outlets in Peshawar on Wednesday confiscated over 2000 kilograms of adulterated food items including tea leaves, ice cream and spices, while sealed four production units.

The raids were carried out on the Charsadda road area of Peshawar where a tea leave processing unit was sealed over the adulteration of hazardous ingredients.

The processing unit was found in severe unhygienic condition and the tea leaves were placed on the dirty rooftop.

The owners were also mixing non-food grade colours in the production of tea leaves but during the raid over 1200 kilograms of unsafe tea leaves were confiscated. The processing unit used to supply the substandard tea leaves to various parts of Peshawar city.

According to the Director General KP FS&HFA Shahrukh Ali Khan, the crackdown against the adulteration mafia in various parts of the province has been intensified on the directions of Minister Food Atif Khan.

He said strict legal action would be taken against all those found involved in creating health issues for people by selling unsafe and unhygienic food. The statement added that several processing units of ice cream were also inspected on the premises and one unit was sealed over severe unhygienic conditions and substandard ice cream.

Similarly, over 80 kilograms of substandard and unhygienic spices were recovered from the unit, the food safety team sealed the premises and a heavy fine was imposed against the owners. During the crackdown, the Food Safety team also recovered over 100 kilograms of adulterated material from a unit.

The Director General KP FS&HFA maintained that the crackdown against the adulteration mafia will be further intensified in the coming days.