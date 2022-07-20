UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Seals Four Units, Confiscates Over 2000 Kg Unsafe Food Items

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Food Authority seals four units, confiscates over 2000 kg unsafe food items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) during a massive crackdown against unsafe and unhygienic food outlets in Peshawar on Wednesday confiscated over 2000 kilograms of adulterated food items including tea leaves, ice cream and spices, while sealed four production units.

The raids were carried out on the Charsadda road area of Peshawar where a tea leave processing unit was sealed over the adulteration of hazardous ingredients.

The processing unit was found in severe unhygienic condition and the tea leaves were placed on the dirty rooftop.

The owners were also mixing non-food grade colours in the production of tea leaves but during the raid over 1200 kilograms of unsafe tea leaves were confiscated. The processing unit used to supply the substandard tea leaves to various parts of Peshawar city.

According to the Director General KP FS&HFA Shahrukh Ali Khan, the crackdown against the adulteration mafia in various parts of the province has been intensified on the directions of Minister Food Atif Khan.

He said strict legal action would be taken against all those found involved in creating health issues for people by selling unsafe and unhygienic food. The statement added that several processing units of ice cream were also inspected on the premises and one unit was sealed over severe unhygienic conditions and substandard ice cream.

Similarly, over 80 kilograms of substandard and unhygienic spices were recovered from the unit, the food safety team sealed the premises and a heavy fine was imposed against the owners. During the crackdown, the Food Safety team also recovered over 100 kilograms of adulterated material from a unit.

The Director General KP FS&HFA maintained that the crackdown against the adulteration mafia will be further intensified in the coming days.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fine Road Charsadda All From

Recent Stories

Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic ..

Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic win in first Test against Sri ..

1 hour ago
 PTI files contempt petition in SC against Rana San ..

PTI files contempt petition in SC against Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Pakistan asks UN to keep focus on children's pligh ..

Pakistan asks UN to keep focus on children's plight in IIOJK

3 hours ago
 Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

3 hours ago
 vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Ca ..

Vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Camera and Breath-taking Design

3 hours ago
 PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML ..

PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML-N ahead of Punjab CM’s elec ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.