Food Authority Seals Hotel, Fines Shopkeepers Over Selling Substandard Items

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) Tuesday sealed a hotel in Shabqadar Bazaar area of Charsadda owing to the use of substandard vinegar and expired spices.

The food safety team also found the hygienic condition of the hotel very deplorable. The hotel was also using banned newspapers for packing food material.

The action was taken under the direction of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan; during which a heavy fine was imposed against the hotel owner.

Similarly, the food safety team also confiscated a large quantity of expired soft drinks, spices and other banned items.

According to Food Safety Authority various food outlets were also inspected in various areas of Mardan including Nisata Road and Chamtar. During the inspection improvement notices were issued to various food businesses.

The Food Safety team confiscated expired spices from a sweets shop, for which a fine was imposed.

The food safety team also inspected various shops, hotels, bakeries and other businesses in the district Tank.

During the operation, unhealthy snacks were recovered from a shop and were discarded on the spot, fine was also imposed against the shopkeeper.

During the inspection, various food businesses were sensitized on Food Safety Authority Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for various food businesses and warned them of strict action in case of non-compliance.

The food safety team also inspected food outlets in various areas of district Khyber; where the team provided awareness to the food handlers for ensuring safe and quality food to the people. During the inspection, non-food colour and expired items were recovered from a shop, which were discarded.

