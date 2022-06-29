Food Authority seals several bakeries, hotels over unhygienic conditions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority has sealed several bakeries and hotels in different parts of the province over unhygienic conditions and for serving poor quality, expired food.

According to a press statement issued here on Wednesday, the action was taken in Lakki Marwat, Dir Bala and Mardan districts.

Two bakery units and several general stores were sealed over finding poor quality food and expired items for sale, the statement added.

A number of hotels owners were also fined by the authority as punishment over non-following of Food Safety Rules.

In Mardan several bakery units were inspected and one was sealed besides imposing penalty on the owner.

On Takht Bhai road, a number of hotels were checked for food and hygienic quality, while one was sealed to poor service and food.