Food Authority Seals Shawarma Bread, Spice Factories

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 03:20 PM

Food Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conducted raids at different markets and food points at Kohat road, Mirch Mandi and sealed a big shawarma bread and spices factories here on Frida

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Food Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conducted raids at different markets and food points at Kohat road, Mirch Mandi and sealed a big shawarma bread and spices factories here on Friday.

Food Authority sources said the factory was functioning in unhygienic condition and under no safety rules with regard to health hazards.

The authority also raided a spice factory in Mirch Mandi and arrested the factory owner for mixing rice flour to add extra weight to his products.

The factory was also sealed and equipment was confiscated. The sources added that around 1,000 kg adulterated spices were confiscated from the factory.

