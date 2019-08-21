UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Seals Six Food Outlets, 20 Person Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 06:38 PM

Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Sohail Khan on Wednesday paid a surprise visit over public complaints and inspected more than 20 food outlets where food outlets including fake cold drinks factory was sealed and two outlets license were cancelled

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Sohail Khan on Wednesday paid a surprise visit over public complaints and inspected more than 20 food outlets where food outlets including fake cold drinks factory was sealed and two outlets license were cancelled.

In a statement issued here, Director General Sohail Khan warned that those found guilty in adulteration would be dealt with iron hands. He said that his team has adopted zero tolerance over food adulteration and no stone would be left unturned to coup with adulteration.

"Today we inspected more than 20 food outlets where sealed six eateries including a fake cold drinks factory over violation of food safety standards and arrested 20 persons.

The team discarded 10,000 liters of fake cold drinks recovered from the factory, director general added.

He further said that four bakery units also sealed over violation food and personal hygiene standards and using colors injurious to health. He also explained that Bakery business has improved a lot in Peshawar but in vicinities it still has to improve.

Sohail Khan also maintained that a cold storage has also been sealed over violating storage standard order procedures while two mega marts licenses were cancelled by disrupting food safety standards.

