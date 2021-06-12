UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Seals Snack Factory, Discards 2500 Rotten Eggs

Sat 12th June 2021 | 07:21 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Saturday during inspection in town four area of Peshawar sealed a snack factory over sever unhygienic conditions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Saturday during inspection in town four area of Peshawar sealed a snack factory over sever unhygienic conditions.

The action was taken on the direction of Director General KP FS&HFA Shah Rukh Ali Khan. According to the Food Safety Authority heavy fine was also imposed against the owner of snack factory.

The KP FS&HFA carried out a number of operations against adulteration mafia in various districts of the province. The Food Safety teams inspected various bakery units in Abbottabad area, wherein two processing units of the bakeries were sealed for using rotten eggs in the production of bakery items and unhygienic condition of the premises.

The food safety team also discarded over 2500 rotten eggs in the operation.

Similarly, the food safety team also imposed heavy fine on a restaurant for violations of Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) of KP Food Safety Authority. Food related businesses were also inspected in Dera Ismail Khan area, wherein more than 30 kg of stale chicken meat was discarded. According to KP FS&HFA various food outlets were also inspected in lower Dir area, where more than 10 kg of sweets were discarded.

