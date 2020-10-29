Food authority seals spices factory, arrest owner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Authority on Thursday initiated action against adulteration mafia near Bacha Khan Chowk and sealed a factory after 700kg substandard and adulterated spices were recovered from its stores.

The action headed by Director Operations, Dr Aznat Ullhah Wazir and Intelligence Head, Muhammad Aziz, Sadia Mukhtiar and food safety officers conducted raid on the factory and found sawdust and other hazardous particles were being mixed in spices.

The authorities confiscated all the products and arrested the factory owner.

A hefty fine was also imposed on the spot.

The Food Authority following people's complaints also inspected various shops in Gulbahar and sealed a chicken shop over the unhygienic condition of the place. Besides the officials issued notices to various shops for maintaining cleanliness at their business places.

Director Operation, Dr Azmat Ullah Wazir said operations against adulteration mafia will continue in the city to expose and take to task such elements. He said the authority will ensure that no adulterator runs his business in the province.