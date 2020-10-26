Food Authority seals tamarind factory, accelerates action against milk adulteration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FSHFA) Monday sealed a factory and seized 200 kilogram substandard tamarind, said Director Operations Azmatullah Wazir.

The factory workers were involved in malpractice of adulteration by indulging artificial colors and substandard ingredients. The other unit of the factory was also fined over unhygienic conditions.

In another action, the team of FSHFA raided a milk shop in Ring Road area and discarded 150 liters of adulterated milk. Meanwhile, 400 liters milk has been discarded in Charsadda District.

FSHFA Director Sohail Khan said the businesses providing quality food items were appreciable however stern action would be taken against those playing with the human lives by adulteration. He said protection of hygienic environment was the responsibility of the authority.