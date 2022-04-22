UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Seals Two Bakeries In Odigram, KP

Published April 22, 2022

Food Authority seals two bakeries in Odigram, KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Aun Haider Gondal on Friday carried out various actions in the district against sellers of substandard food items.

The authority intervened on public complaints regarding sale of unhealthy and poor-quality edibles at shops especially at bakeries.

During its action in Odigram area, FSHFA sealed two bakeries after recovering over 200 kg substandard sweets and five kg non-food grade chemicals from them.

The food items including sweets were later discarded and heavy fines were imposed on the owners of both bakeries.

