Food Authority Seals Two Canteens In Swat

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 05:11 PM

A team of district Food Authority on Friday sealed two canteens of the hospitals and issued notices to many food outlets for selling substandard food items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :A team of district Food Authority on Friday sealed two canteens of the hospitals and issued notices to many food outlets for selling substandard food items.

On the directives of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Safety and Halal Food Authority (SAHFA) Suhail Khan, Deputy Director SAHFA Swat inspected various canteens in government and private hospitals of the district after receiving complaints regarding selling of substandard food items.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Qasim said that such actions would be continued and availability of safe and healthy food would be ensured at any cost.

Peoples while appreciating the step initiated by provincial government hoped that food quality would be better not only in Swat district but also across the province.

Pakistan

