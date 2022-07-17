Food Authority seals two factories; recovers over 3,000 kg fake spices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on Sunday launched a crackdown against adulteration mafia and sealed two spice manufacturing factories on Charsadda Road here.

According to the official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority, preparation of fake spices was caught in the units with more than 3,000 kg of harmful spices seized.

He disclosed that Bora, peels and harmful dyes were being used in spices and such unhealthy spices were being supplied in different areas of the province.

The official said that edible oil was also being mixed in fake spices and added that the food authority had also seized harmful edible oil during the raid.

DG Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan said the crackdown against those who sell substandard spices was being intensified.

He said strict legal action would be taken against those involved in production of fake spices.