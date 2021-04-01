UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Seals Two Factory; Confiscates 15,000 Litres Counterfeit Beverages

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 09:57 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority and Police department Thursday carried out a joint operation against adulteration mafia in Pabbi area of Nowshera and confiscated 15,000 liters of unhealthy counterfeit beverages from two factories

The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General Food Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan, during which two factories manufacturing counterfeit beverages were sealed, while samples from one factory were sent to the laboratory for testing and factory owners were also arrested in the operation.

During the operation, police recovered illegal weapons from the factories. DG Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan said the Authority has intensified crackdown against counterfeit and unhealthy beverages before Ramadan.

Shah Rukh Ali Khan thanked Nowshera Police for providing full cooperation in the operation.

