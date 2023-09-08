Open Menu

Food Authority Seals Two Grinding Units For Not Mixing Iodine In Salt

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Food authority seals two grinding units for not mixing iodine in salt

The inspection team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority here Friday sealed two salt grinding units for not mixing iodine in salt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The inspection team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority here Friday sealed two salt grinding units for not mixing iodine in salt.

The spokesperson for the food authority said that an inspection team accompanied by staff of Nutritional International visited various salt grinding units situated on Ring Road Peshawar.

The team sealed two grinding units for not mixing iodine in salt and penalized owners.

Director General of KP food authority, Shahrukh Ali has said provision of quality food items is our priority and raids would be continued to punish elements involved in selling substandard food items to people.

