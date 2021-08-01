UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Seals Two Restaurants

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Food authority seals two restaurants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) Sunday carried out operation against food businesses involved in unhygienic food processing and production and sealed two restaurants.

The food Safety teams inspected various food outlets in University Town area of Peshawar, during which two restaurants were sealed for sever unhygienic practices.

The operation was carried out on the directions of KP FS&HFA Director General Shahrukh Ali Khan.

During the inspection food workers in several food outlets were found working without having medical screening certificates.

Shahrukh Ali Khan said the authority was working round the clock to ensure food safety in the province. He said a call center has been established to address public complaints in time. He said the public could register their complaints against the quality of food products through the toll free number 0800-37432.

