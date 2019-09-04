UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Seals Two Shops

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:49 PM

Food Authority seals two shops

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The District Food Authority while taking notice on public complaints, on Wednesday sealed two shops selling substandard food items at Gumbat bazaar.

On the directives of Deputy Director Kamran Khan, Assistant Director Rukhsar Ali and Food Safety Officers Salman Ahmad and Muhammad Siraj raided on the shops and recovered eight cartons of fake beverage and 2000 fake juice packs.

The Authority's team sealed both the shops on time and issued directives that action would be taken against those who will violate the government's food rules.

