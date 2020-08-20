Food Authority seals two spice factories, arrest staff

The night squad of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority conducted a grand crackdown against adulteration mafia in different areas of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The night squad of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Authority conducted a grand crackdown against adulteration mafia in different areas of the district.

Official of KP Food Authority said, a grand action was taken against adulterators at Charsadda Road and Bakhshu Pull wherein spice factories were inspected.

Two such factories were sealed and the staff was arrested for using non-food grade colors and mixing inedible substances in spices.

In Qazi village a unit was sealed for producing unhygienic and substandard jaggery (Gur) and around 2000kgs hazardous jaggery was disposed off.

Deputy Director Operation, Shayan Ali said sugar and expired jaggery were being mixed during processing.