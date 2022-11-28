UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Seals Two Units, 850 Kg Ketchup Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022

Food authority seals two units, 850 kg ketchup seized

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority in its ongoing operation against food adulteration has sealed two food production units in Haripur for using substandard spices.

According to details, the food inspection team seized a large number of substandard spices from the food production units and registered cases for violating food safety laws.

In another operation, the inspection team recovered 850 kg of tomato ketchup from a vehicle during routine checking.

Meanwhile, in a crackdown against selling substandard food items, three-chip production units were sealed in Peshawar.

The food inspection sealed the units for using unhealthy edible oil, poor sanitation, and poor ingredients.

The inspection team also sealed two chip manufacturing units for operating without a license and using substandard ingredients.

