Food authority seals two units of ice cream in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Food Authority Tuesday sealed two units of ice cream over selling of substandard items in Mardan district, said the spokesman.

The food authority team inspected different ice cream manufacturing units in city and recovered 400 kilogram fake labeled ice cream.

The food authority also imposed fine on three units over violation of the rules.