UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Seals Two Units Of Ice Cream In Mardan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 01:11 PM

Food authority seals two units of ice cream in Mardan

Food Authority Tuesday sealed two units of ice cream over selling of substandard items in Mardan district, said the spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Food Authority Tuesday sealed two units of ice cream over selling of substandard items in Mardan district, said the spokesman.

The food authority team inspected different ice cream manufacturing units in city and recovered 400 kilogram fake labeled ice cream.

The food authority also imposed fine on three units over violation of the rules.

Related Topics

Fine Mardan

Recent Stories

Azaan Sami celebrates 28th birthday, flaunts love ..

Azaan Sami celebrates 28th birthday, flaunts love for mother

22 seconds ago
 Ukraine Mines Kherson Port's Only Exit to Black Se ..

Ukraine Mines Kherson Port's Only Exit to Black Sea - Kherson Region Authorities

26 seconds ago
 Man killed in road accident

Man killed in road accident

27 seconds ago
 Shah Mahmood condemns police crackdown on PTI wor ..

Shah Mahmood condemns police crackdown on PTI workers

31 seconds ago
 Quad opposes 'change by force' with eyes on China

Quad opposes 'change by force' with eyes on China

33 minutes ago
 Colombian President Welcomes US Decision to Grant ..

Colombian President Welcomes US Decision to Grant Country Major Non-NATO Ally St ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.