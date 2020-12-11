UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Authority Seize 2000 Kgs Unhealthy Date Palms In D. I Khan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:37 PM

Food Authority seize 2000 kgs unhealthy date palms in D. I Khan

A Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority has continued operation against food adulteration across the province and seized 2,000 kilograms unhealthy date palms here at Paharpur Tehsil of D. I Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :A Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority has continued operation against food adulteration across the province and seized 2,000 kilograms unhealthy date palms here at Paharpur Tehsil of D. I Khan.

The food authority also carried out successful operation against food mafia in Swat,Mardan and Hangu districts.

The inspection teams also recovered 1,000 kgs of unhealthy cooking oil in Pharpur and arrested two persons.

The food safety inspected dairy shops in Mingora bazaar and seized 35 kgs of unhealthy yogurt.

It also carried out operation against spice shops in mardan -swabi road and recovered more than 20 kgs of china salt .The team also recovered hundreds of spoiled eggs from from shop being supplied to bakeries.

In operation carried in Hangu district ,the food safety team seized china salt and 500 kgs stale fish.

