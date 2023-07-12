Open Menu

Food Authority Seized 135 Bags Of Chinese Salt

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Food authority seized 135 bags of Chinese salt

Food Safety Authority Mardan seized 135 bags of Chinese salt weighing 3400 kilograms during a raid conducted in Toru Chowk Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Food Safety Authority Mardan seized 135 bags of Chinese salt weighing 3400 kilograms during a raid conducted in Toru Chowk Mardan.

According to the food safety authority, the raid was led by Assistant Director Alif Khan and Food Safety Officer, Musab Javaid. The salt is to be supplied to various shops and hotels in Mardan.

It is worth mentioning that the sale of Chinese salt was banned owing to its hazardous effects on the human body including high blood pressure, retarded growth of human organs, and dangerous effects on the nervous system.

Food authority has also warned strictly against those involved in selling and supplying the salt and said efforts were afoot to ensure the availability of quality food items to masses.

Related Topics

China Sale Mardan Blood Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Digital DEWA strengthens strategic partnership wit ..

Digital DEWA strengthens strategic partnership with Huawei during China visit

10 minutes ago
 G7 Considers Long-Range Weapons Among Priorities o ..

G7 Considers Long-Range Weapons Among Priorities of Supplies for Ukraine

10 minutes ago
 PPMA delegation calls on Chairman FBR, discuss sal ..

PPMA delegation calls on Chairman FBR, discuss sale tax regime

15 seconds ago
 Balochistan CM pays tribute to Pak Army for foilin ..

Balochistan CM pays tribute to Pak Army for foiling terrorist attack by quick re ..

18 seconds ago
 Kiev Hopes to Sign Security Assurances at 2024 NAT ..

Kiev Hopes to Sign Security Assurances at 2024 NATO Summit in Washington

20 seconds ago
 Death Toll From Starvation Cult in Kenya Reaches 3 ..

Death Toll From Starvation Cult in Kenya Reaches 360 As More Bodies Found - Repo ..

21 seconds ago
DC Larkana presides meeting regarding law and orde ..

DC Larkana presides meeting regarding law and order situation during Muharram

13 minutes ago
 Cypriot Foreign Minister Calls on UN Chief to Resu ..

Cypriot Foreign Minister Calls on UN Chief to Resume Talks on Cyprus Settlement

13 minutes ago
 Czech-Born French Writer Kundera Dies Aged 94 in P ..

Czech-Born French Writer Kundera Dies Aged 94 in Paris - Reports

13 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

13 minutes ago
 Over 2500 power pilferers nabbed in Multan distric ..

Over 2500 power pilferers nabbed in Multan district

12 minutes ago
 Measures to protect cotton during harsh weather di ..

Measures to protect cotton during harsh weather discussed in meeting

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan