Food authority seized 135 bags of Chinese salt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Food Safety Authority Mardan seized 135 bags of Chinese salt weighing 3400 kilograms during a raid conducted in Toru Chowk Mardan.

According to the food safety authority, the raid was led by Assistant Director Alif Khan and Food Safety Officer, Musab Javaid. The salt is to be supplied to various shops and hotels in Mardan.

It is worth mentioning that the sale of Chinese salt was banned owing to its hazardous effects on the human body including high blood pressure, retarded growth of human organs, and dangerous effects on the nervous system.

Food authority has also warned strictly against those involved in selling and supplying the salt and said efforts were afoot to ensure the availability of quality food items to masses.