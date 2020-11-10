Food Authority seized 30,000 Kg unhealthy gram flour

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on Tuesday seized more than 30,000 kg of unhealthy and expired pulse flour ( basan) in operation carried out at Hayatabad Industrial Estate Peshawar.

The Food Authority team found sanitation arrangements in the gram flour preparation very poor and unhygienic.

Deputy Director Operations Talat Fahad said unhealthy ingredients including broken rice were being mixed in the gram flour and food safetySOPs were not being implemented in the preparation process.

He said that factory was sealed as it was also involved in fake labeling and cheating practices.