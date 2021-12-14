UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Seized 4000 Kg China Salt, Two Spices Factories Sealed

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 12:25 PM

Food Authority seized 4000 kg china salt, two spices factories sealed

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (FSA) in it's ongoing crackdown against food adulteration mafia on Tuesday conducted raid at two spices' manufacturing factories and seized huge quantity of substandard spices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (FSA) in it's ongoing crackdown against food adulteration mafia on Tuesday conducted raid at two spices' manufacturing factories and seized huge quantity of substandard spices.

The Food Authority's officials said that both factories located at Peshawar city were sealed for using harmful dyes in spices.

Meanwhile, in other operation in Jamrud area of Khyber district, the food officials recovered more than 4,000 kg of banned China salt from a warehouse.

The officials said that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in food adulteration and unethical practices to harm public health and as FSA has imposed a ban in the province.

The official said since the inception of the FSA, an improvement has been brought in the quality of food in the province but still need a lot of work be done in the food sector.

The Food Authority has already drafted SOPs separately for each food business in the province, the compliance of the business community will ensure the provision of safe and healthy food to the people.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business China Jamrud From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Shahbaz Sharif should ask son Salman to return hom ..

Shahbaz Sharif should ask son Salman to return home and face corruption cases: F ..

1 minute ago
 Moldovagaz Says Fully Paid Off With Gazprom for Ga ..

Moldovagaz Says Fully Paid Off With Gazprom for Gas Received in November

6 minutes ago
 England captain Root backs Ashes flops Leach and B ..

England captain Root backs Ashes flops Leach and Burns

11 minutes ago
 Statements of Shahid Khaqan, Zubair further expos ..

Statements of Shahid Khaqan, Zubair further expose division in PML-N: Chaudhry ..

11 minutes ago
 Russia's Black Sea Fleet Monitors French frigate A ..

Russia's Black Sea Fleet Monitors French frigate Auvergne in Black Sea - Defense ..

11 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares fall ahead of Fed decision on 14th De ..

Tokyo shares fall ahead of Fed decision on 14th Dec, 2021

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.