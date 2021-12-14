Food Authority seized 4000 kg china salt, two spices factories sealed

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (FSA) in it's ongoing crackdown against food adulteration mafia on Tuesday conducted raid at two spices' manufacturing factories and seized huge quantity of substandard spices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (FSA) in it's ongoing crackdown against food adulteration mafia on Tuesday conducted raid at two spices' manufacturing factories and seized huge quantity of substandard spices.

The Food Authority's officials said that both factories located at Peshawar city were sealed for using harmful dyes in spices.

Meanwhile, in other operation in Jamrud area of Khyber district, the food officials recovered more than 4,000 kg of banned China salt from a warehouse.

The officials said that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in food adulteration and unethical practices to harm public health and as FSA has imposed a ban in the province.

The official said since the inception of the FSA, an improvement has been brought in the quality of food in the province but still need a lot of work be done in the food sector.

The Food Authority has already drafted SOPs separately for each food business in the province, the compliance of the business community will ensure the provision of safe and healthy food to the people.