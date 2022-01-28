UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Seized 600 Kg Unhygienic Chicken Meat

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 03:53 PM

Food authority seized 600 kg unhygienic chicken meat

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Food Safety Authority in it's ongoing crackdown against food adulteration on Friday seized 600 Kg unhealthy frozen chicken meat from a container in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Food Safety Authority in it's ongoing crackdown against food adulteration on Friday seized 600 Kg unhealthy frozen chicken meat from a container in Nowshera.

The meat was discarded after sample testing proved it is unhealthy for human consumption.

Similarly, a team of Food Safety Authority raided a production unit of cooking oil and ghee in Bara tehsil, Khyber district and imposed fine on poor hygienic condition.

The ghee factory was sealed and for having rusted and non- graded food machinery and poor sanitation.

The food authority also sealed Gurr production unit in Charsadda for using unhealthy chemicals and poor hygiene situation.

The KP Food Authority has accelerated its operations against restaurants , eateries and factories involved in the preparation and sale of substandard food items in the province.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Oil Fine Sale Charsadda Nowshera From

Recent Stories

Kremlin Unaware About Russia Accused of Espionage ..

Kremlin Unaware About Russia Accused of Espionage in Germany

8 minutes ago
 Putin to Discuss International Issues With Xi Duri ..

Putin to Discuss International Issues With Xi During His Trip to China - Kremlin

8 minutes ago
 PMC hosts one day master trainer workshop for crea ..

PMC hosts one day master trainer workshop for creating awareness about importanc ..

8 minutes ago
 Human Capital Development is the Cornerstone of Pa ..

Human Capital Development is the Cornerstone of Pakistan’s Growth and Developm ..

25 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says US Intelligence Officers Visited Naval ..

Lavrov Says US Intelligence Officers Visited Navalny in Germany's Hospital

22 minutes ago
 EU Court to Issue Ruling on PGNiG's Complaint Agai ..

EU Court to Issue Ruling on PGNiG's Complaint Against Gazprom on Feb 2

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>