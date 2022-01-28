Food authority seized 600 kg unhygienic chicken meat

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Food Safety Authority in it's ongoing crackdown against food adulteration on Friday seized 600 Kg unhealthy frozen chicken meat from a container in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Food Safety Authority in it's ongoing crackdown against food adulteration on Friday seized 600 Kg unhealthy frozen chicken meat from a container in Nowshera.

The meat was discarded after sample testing proved it is unhealthy for human consumption.

Similarly, a team of Food Safety Authority raided a production unit of cooking oil and ghee in Bara tehsil, Khyber district and imposed fine on poor hygienic condition.

The ghee factory was sealed and for having rusted and non- graded food machinery and poor sanitation.

The food authority also sealed Gurr production unit in Charsadda for using unhealthy chemicals and poor hygiene situation.

The KP Food Authority has accelerated its operations against restaurants , eateries and factories involved in the preparation and sale of substandard food items in the province.