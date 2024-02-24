Open Menu

Food Authority Seized Large Quantities Of Adulterated Juices

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Food Authority seized large quantities of adulterated juices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) A team of Sindh food Authority (SFA) raided a residential unit and recovered a large quantity of adulterated juices being manufactured and marketed without official approval.

Deputy Director SFA Fida Hussain Khoso informed here on Saturday that the action was taken on complaints against the unregistered company.

According to him, those health-injurious juices were being sold at stores and bakeries and said that legal action would be taken against the persons involved.

He said that the raid was carried out in a house in the Samanabad area of Qasimabad along with the help of police.

