Food Authority seizes 1000 litres of spurious drinks in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority has seized around 1000 litres of spurious drinks during a raid on a factory in Pakhar Ghulam area in the outskirts of Peshawar city on Tuesday.

According to a press statement issued here, the raiding team also found a number of printed labels of different drink brands from the factory.

The raid was conducted in pursuance of the directives of Director General KP Food Safety Authority and the factory was also sealed.

The factory workers were found involved in use of sub-standard and even injurious chemicals in preparation of the drinks.

The machine used for filling of drinks in bottles is also confiscated by raiding party of Food authority, adds the statement.

Meanwhile DG KP Food Authority has said that strict punishment would be imposed on owner of the spurious drinks factory.

He said KP Food Authority is endeavoring to ensure provision of quality food items to people in the province and in this connection is taking strict action against the adulterates.