UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Seizes 1000 Litres Of Spurious Drinks In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2022 | 04:12 PM

Food Authority seizes 1000 litres of spurious drinks in Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority has seized around 1000 litres of spurious drinks during a raid on a factory in Pakhar Ghulam area in the outskirts of Peshawar city on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority has seized around 1000 litres of spurious drinks during a raid on a factory in Pakhar Ghulam area in the outskirts of Peshawar city on Tuesday.

According to a press statement issued here, the raiding team also found a number of printed labels of different drink brands from the factory.

The raid was conducted in pursuance of the directives of Director General KP Food Safety Authority and the factory was also sealed.

The factory workers were found involved in use of sub-standard and even injurious chemicals in preparation of the drinks.

The machine used for filling of drinks in bottles is also confiscated by raiding party of Food authority, adds the statement.

Meanwhile DG KP Food Authority has said that strict punishment would be imposed on owner of the spurious drinks factory.

He said KP Food Authority is endeavoring to ensure provision of quality food items to people in the province and in this connection is taking strict action against the adulterates.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From

Recent Stories

MNA Nawabzada Iftikhar inaugurates upgradation of ..

MNA Nawabzada Iftikhar inaugurates upgradation of Grid Station

2 minutes ago
 32 tube-wells operational in Islamabad: CDA

32 tube-wells operational in Islamabad: CDA

2 minutes ago
 15 criminals rounded up in capital

15 criminals rounded up in capital

2 minutes ago
 Celebs shower wishes as Shahroz & Sadaf celebrate ..

Celebs shower wishes as Shahroz & Sadaf celebrate 2nd anniversary

2 minutes ago
 PIA's pre-Hajj-flight operation to start from June ..

PIA's pre-Hajj-flight operation to start from June 6: Spokesman

3 minutes ago
 IGP condoles with family of martyred constable

IGP condoles with family of martyred constable

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.