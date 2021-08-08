UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Seizes 10,000 Litres Of Counterfeit Drinks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) Sunday seized over 10,000 litres of counterfeit drinks during a raid on a factory in Muheb Banda area of Mardan.

The unit was established inside a house, where the owner was producing fake beverages with name of multinational brands.

Crackdown on counterfeit drinks is underway in the province on the directions of DG Food Safety Authority, Shahrukh Ali Khan and Minister Food Atif Khan.

According to the Spokesperson KP FS&HFA, Qaiser Khan, during the operation counterfeit beverage unit was sealed, while packing materials and other filling machinery was also confiscated. He said a case will be registered against the culprit. The spokesperson added the fake beverages used to be supplied to various areas of Mardan.

Qaiser Khan said various food-related businesses were also inspected in district Bannu, where around 1,500 litres of counterfeit drinks were recovered during the inspection.

Similarly, the Food Safety teams, during an operation on Darya Road in Dera Ismail Khan sealed a fast food point over the use of banned China salt, while warning notices were issued to several others. He said food quality was also inspected at various restaurants in Upper Dir, and one restaurant was sealed due to poor hygiene.

The Food Safety Authority on the special directions of Minister Food Atif Khan, also carried out inspections in various tourists spots of the province. The food safety team imposed heavy fines against hotels owners in Naran area over sever unhygienic condition. While a number of other were served with improvement notices. During the inspection one shop was sealed over selling of banned items such as Gutka and Chaalia.

