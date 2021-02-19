UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Seizes 1200kg Banned China Salt

Fri 19th February 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Friday seized more than 1,200kg of banned China salt in an operation in Mingora Bazar.

The action was taken on the instructions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan, during which heavy fines were imposed on the owners for selling banned China salt.

According to Dr Azmatullah Wazir, Director Operations, Food Safety Authority, the sweets factory and bakery unit in Swat were also sealed for violating hygiene norms.

About 350 kg of unhealthy beverages were recovered during the operation.

He said an operation was also carried out in Mansehra against the Mafia, during which more than 800 kg of substandard spices, unhealthy betel and challah were recovered. Similarly, 120 kg of unhealthy burglars and 30 kg of substandard spices were recovered in Bannu. Similarly the Director Operations, a shop in Buner was sealed for violating hygiene rules.

More Stories From Pakistan

