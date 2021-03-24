UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Authority Seizes 130kg Substandard Food Items, Seals Shops

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Food authority seizes 130kg substandard food items, seals shops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducted operations against adulteration mafia in different districts of the province on Wednesday seized more than 130 kilograms substandard and unhygienic food items and sealed several shops.

The operations were carried out on the instructions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan.

Food Safety teams in Kohat recovered more than 40 kg of expired biscuits from various shops, sealed two shops and issued warning notices to several other shops.

According to the Food Safety Authority, various food-related businesses were also inspected in Upper Dir.

During the operation, more than 75 kg of substandard miss label ice cream, banned Chinese salt, unhygienic spices and expired ghee were recovered.

Two hotels in Buner were fined for violating hygiene norms.

Milk tankers were checked in Dera Ismail Khan and fine was imposed for mixing water in milk.

Some 15 kg of substandard sweets and 50 liters of expired drinks were recovered during the operation in Lakki Marwat.

In Bannu, 20kg unhygienic spices were recovered during an inspection of food-related businesses.

Related Topics

Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water China Fine Kohat Dera Ismail Khan Dir Lakki Marwat Buner From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

21 minutes ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

29 minutes ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

43 minutes ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

51 minutes ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

1 hour ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.