Food authority seizes 130kg substandard food items, seals shops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducted operations against adulteration mafia in different districts of the province on Wednesday seized more than 130 kilograms substandard and unhygienic food items and sealed several shops.

The operations were carried out on the instructions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan.

Food Safety teams in Kohat recovered more than 40 kg of expired biscuits from various shops, sealed two shops and issued warning notices to several other shops.

According to the Food Safety Authority, various food-related businesses were also inspected in Upper Dir.

During the operation, more than 75 kg of substandard miss label ice cream, banned Chinese salt, unhygienic spices and expired ghee were recovered.

Two hotels in Buner were fined for violating hygiene norms.

Milk tankers were checked in Dera Ismail Khan and fine was imposed for mixing water in milk.

Some 15 kg of substandard sweets and 50 liters of expired drinks were recovered during the operation in Lakki Marwat.

In Bannu, 20kg unhygienic spices were recovered during an inspection of food-related businesses.