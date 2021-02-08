UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Seizes 130kg Substandard Spices

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) in an operation in Nowshera district seized more than 130kilogram of substandard spices, non-food grade color and other expired food items from various grocery stores and imposed fine on them.

KPFS&HFA Director General Sohail Khan said the operation was carried out under the direction of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Secretary Khushal Khan under a special campaign aimed ensuring quality of spices, meat, tea leaves and chicken across the province.

In the first week of the campaign, the food traders were being imparted training on implementation of the authority's SOPs along with awareness sessions on ensuring quality food.

According to the KPFS&HFA, the meat shops in various markets in DI Khan were checked and shop keepers were informed about the supply of quality meat as per the authority's SOPs, and several instructions were given to ensure its implementation.

Under the campaign, businessmen in different parts of Peshawar, including Hashtnagri, Nothia and University Town, were briefed on quality assurance.

According to Sohail Khan, the meat, tea leaves, chicken, spices were most widely used items, the quality of which has been given due attention by the authority. He said that if the adulterated mafia refrained from adulteration of food items, strict action would be taken against them.

