Food Authority seizes 150 liters expired edible oil, 30 Kg unhygienic meat from food outlet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwha Food Authority on Monday seized 150 liters expired edible oil and over 30 kilogram unhygienic chicken and fish meat from a famous fast food outlet.

The operation carried out by Deputy Director Operations Talat Fahad, Assistant Director Wasif Shah said that there was no proper storage system in the food outlet and preserve food items were unhygienic and harmful to health.

The raiding team found that Covid-19 SOPs were not being observed on which processing area was sealed.

Meanwhile, the food authority also sealed a chicken shop for not meeting standard of health safety.

DG Food Authority Sohail Khan has urged people associated with food business to sell hygienic food for safety of customers.