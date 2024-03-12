Open Menu

Food Authority Seizes 1500kg Substandard Meat

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Food Authority seizes 1500kg substandard meat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Note: Correction with headline

Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts surprise checks at Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza, on Tuesday seized over 1500 kilograms of substandard and harmful meat; legal action initiated against owners.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority have devised a special plan to curb adulteration and the supply of substandard food items in the markets during the holy month of Ramadan.

As part of this initiative, the Food Safety team in Peshawar conducted surprise inspections at the Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza, targeting vehicles involved in the supply of food items.

