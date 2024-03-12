Food Authority Seizes 1500kg Substandard Meat
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Note: Correction with headline
Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts surprise checks at Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza, on Tuesday seized over 1500 kilograms of substandard and harmful meat; legal action initiated against owners.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority have devised a special plan to curb adulteration and the supply of substandard food items in the markets during the holy month of Ramadan.
As part of this initiative, the Food Safety team in Peshawar conducted surprise inspections at the Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza, targeting vehicles involved in the supply of food items.
Recent Stories
How does Bushra Ansari react if someone ignore her calls?
Two citizens deprived of cash, valuables
Shan Masood not satisfied with his performance in HBL PSL 9 season
Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, says Finance Minister Aurangzeb
PM for a complete roadmap to enhance IT exports
President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges
SABS University holds 3rd meeting of syndicate
Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..
The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..
Cricket match held in Larkana in Memory of Ayaz Soomro
Most markets push higher as US inflation data looms
Hong Kong stocks jump more than 3% in afternoon trade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man arrested for killing sister in Attock19 minutes ago
-
DC for strict monitoring of food items' prices during Ramadan19 minutes ago
-
Dr Fateh Mari calls for Prudent Food Practices to tackle Scarcity19 minutes ago
-
Govt urged to reevaluate subsidies in light of health concerns19 minutes ago
-
USC Dera to extend relief to people under PM's 'Ramazan Relief Package-2024'19 minutes ago
-
Government committed to facilitating local, foreign investment in gas, minerals sector: Dr. Musadik ..19 minutes ago
-
Walk organized under title “Education for everyone, every child in School” in Loralai19 minutes ago
-
Minister seeks plan to increase fish farming29 minutes ago
-
Murder accused nabbed29 minutes ago
-
Zakat to be distributed after a break of 2 years in KP29 minutes ago
-
Five arrested for cockfighting, gambling30 minutes ago
-
FC Balochistan, MPCL distribute ration among 180 needy people39 minutes ago