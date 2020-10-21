UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Seizes 150kg Unhealthy Candies

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:58 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Wednesday seized over 150 kilograms of unhealthy candies during an operation in the Phandu area of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Wednesday seized over 150 kilograms of unhealthy candies during an operation in the Phandu area of Peshawar.

According to spokesman of KP Food Safety Authority, the condition of the candy factory was very unhygienic and poorly maintained.

The factory used to supply the unhealthy candies to different parts of the province including Peshawar. The authority imposed fines on the owner for selling the unhygienic candies.

The KP food safety team also checked various food related items near the Motorway Toll Plaza last night in collaboration with livestock and police department.

The team during the inspections checked the quality of various food items at the entrance of the city.

Assistant Director Abbas Khan and Food Safety Officers took part in the operation.

The Food safety teams imposed fines on several vendors for mixing water with milk while samples were taken from several vehicles to check the quality of 'Gur' .

According to KP Food Safety Authority Director Operations, Dr. Azmat Ullah Wazir, the authority is working hard to ensure provision of quality food to the people, for which the food safety teams of the authority was working round the clock.

He said due to the efforts of the Food Safety Authority, the quality of edible items is gradually improving in the province.

